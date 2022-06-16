BlackRock Inc. Acquires 17,612,768 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 197.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.43% of Intuitive Surgical worth $9,535,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,655. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.81 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

