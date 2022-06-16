BlackRock Inc. Buys 4,007,132 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $7,389,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 517,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Shares of EW stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.22. 30,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

