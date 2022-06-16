BlackRock Inc. Buys 5,454,097 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.63% of PepsiCo worth $18,326,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.83. 83,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,931. The stock has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

