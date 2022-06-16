BlackRock Inc. Has $10.48 Billion Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,794,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,402,153 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $10,482,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.15. 271,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,299,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.86. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.