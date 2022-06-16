BlackRock Inc. Has $23.61 Billion Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,712,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 331,455 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $23,611,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 143.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded down $16.99 on Thursday, hitting $308.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,008. The firm has a market cap of $299.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.