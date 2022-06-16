BlackRock Inc. Has $7.55 Billion Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.92% of Equinix worth $7,552,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Argus reduced their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.31.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $18.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $622.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 118.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $694.76 and a 200 day moving average of $729.19. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

