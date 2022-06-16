BlackRock Inc. Has $8.42 Billion Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,422,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 202,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,363 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

NYSE:LIN traded down $11.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,480. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.13. The company has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

