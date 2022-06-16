BlackRock Inc. Has $8.88 Billion Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.81% of S&P Global worth $8,878,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $7.00 on Thursday, reaching $314.34. 36,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.08 and its 200-day moving average is $401.00. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

