BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Invst LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

BlackRock stock traded down $17.86 on Thursday, reaching $582.04. 16,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,492. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $582.58 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $650.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.