BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,860,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 343,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $6,380,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stryker by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $339,562,000 after purchasing an additional 588,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

SYK traded down $8.08 on Thursday, hitting $194.43. 9,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.08 and its 200 day moving average is $252.34. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.29 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

