BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Insider Acquires £10,692 in Stock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) insider Louise Nash bought 1,800 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,692 ($12,977.30).

Shares of LON THRG opened at GBX 575 ($6.98) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 635.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 767.29. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 543 ($6.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,046 ($12.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £590.04 million and a P/E ratio of 2.43.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

