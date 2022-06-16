BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Insider Acquires £10,692 in Stock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) insider Louise Nash bought 1,800 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,692 ($12,977.30).
Shares of LON THRG opened at GBX 575 ($6.98) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 635.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 767.29. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 543 ($6.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,046 ($12.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £590.04 million and a P/E ratio of 2.43.
About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (Get Rating)
