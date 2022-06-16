Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $377.26

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 377.26 ($4.58) and traded as high as GBX 405 ($4.92). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 391 ($4.75), with a volume of 65,810 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £317.05 million and a P/E ratio of 16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 377.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.34. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

