Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.70

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.93 ($0.07), with a volume of 710306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.86 ($0.07).
The company has a market capitalization of £64.25 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)
