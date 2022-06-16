Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.70

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.93 ($0.07), with a volume of 710306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.86 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £64.25 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

