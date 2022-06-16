BMO Capital Markets Trims Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Target Price to $63.75

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $63.75 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLAN. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.13.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $63.34 on Monday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 24,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $1,555,482.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,210 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,626 shares of company stock worth $7,439,232. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 38.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 228.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 28.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

