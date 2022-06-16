Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.70

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$54.70 and traded as low as C$44.43. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$44.91, with a volume of 173,922 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEI.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.55.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$47.05 per share, with a total value of C$470,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,225.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

