BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,863 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,825,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.38 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.03.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

BOK Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.