Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.47

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.47 and last traded at $89.94, with a volume of 11543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

