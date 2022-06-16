Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.99

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 4800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Saturday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
