Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.99

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 4800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Saturday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1,598.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after buying an additional 866,563 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 167,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 104,741 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

