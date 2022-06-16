Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.50

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOUYF shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($37.50) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bouygues from €48.00 ($50.00) to €47.00 ($48.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Get Bouygues alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.