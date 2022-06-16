BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $23.93. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 1,014,507 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPT shares. TheStreet raised shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.16%. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

