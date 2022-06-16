Bradley Mark J. Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bradley Mark J. decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.63.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,236. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.55. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

