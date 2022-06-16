Bradley Mark J. Sells 115 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bradley Mark J. reduced its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Abiomed comprises 2.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.00.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABMD traded down $11.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,491. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.46 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.35 and its 200-day moving average is $298.90.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

