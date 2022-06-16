Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.05

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 1837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Braskem had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 156.07%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Braskem by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Braskem by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Braskem by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

