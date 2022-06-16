Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$349.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.29 million. Braze also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.82)-$(0.78) EPS.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.64.

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,890. Braze has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 85.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Braze by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Braze by 41.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

