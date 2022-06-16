Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.82)-$(0.78) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.83). The company issued revenue guidance of $345-349 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.21 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

BRZE stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,890. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 17,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $645,323.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 322,390 shares in the company, valued at $12,115,416.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Braze by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

