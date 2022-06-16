Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:BRE opened at C$13.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.46 million and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.81. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$13.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.00.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.43 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

