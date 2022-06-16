British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 109,887 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.12) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.98) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.