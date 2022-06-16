Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWEN. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.75 on Monday. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Broadwind by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,726,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Broadwind by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Broadwind by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadwind by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

