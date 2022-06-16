Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Price Target at $19.17

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. TheStreet lowered Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

