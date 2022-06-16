Brokerages Set Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Target Price at C$12.25

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$8.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.62. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$720.09 million and a PE ratio of 32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$990.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.5468478 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

