Brokerages Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Price Target at $248.60

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.50.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Snap-on by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Snap-on by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $203.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

