Brokerages Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT at $100.83

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $68.95 on Thursday. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TechTarget by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 239,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

