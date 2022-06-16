Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Target Price at $26.71

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.34. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth $98,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

