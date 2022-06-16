Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,273,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218,487 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 1.7% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.80% of Builders FirstSource worth $623,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

BLDR opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

