Bullseye Investment Management LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in American Electric Power by 286.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 79,501 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.26. 41,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,597. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

