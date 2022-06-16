Bullseye Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. Nucor accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,594,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $23,240,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Nucor by 870.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded down $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $112.76. 31,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.14 and its 200-day moving average is $127.75. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.80.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

