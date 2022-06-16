Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Rating) (TSE:BU)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.56. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 21,768 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a P/E ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

About Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

