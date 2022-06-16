Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.53.

Shares of BURL traded down $10.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,876. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.13 and a 200 day moving average of $218.68. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

