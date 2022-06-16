Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 104,825 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of PULS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,008. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30.

