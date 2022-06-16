Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,605 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. CVS Health comprises about 1.5% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.69. 12,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.