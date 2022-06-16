Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,488 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,488 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $132.28. The company had a trading volume of 57,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average of $181.74. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

