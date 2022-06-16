Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,575 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 13.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 583.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 289,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 246,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,851. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

