Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Shares of SSNC traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,448. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.