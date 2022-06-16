Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after buying an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $228,209,000 after buying an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,565 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $201,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,189. The stock has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.95 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

