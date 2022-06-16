Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $90.53. 5,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

