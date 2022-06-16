Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New $679,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,933 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.
Shares of Target stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.12. 57,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $141.29 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
