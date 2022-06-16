Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,826 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $324.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.