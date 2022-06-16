C2C Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.
ICF traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 374,660 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
