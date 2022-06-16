C2C Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 98,405 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 98,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 891,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,833,746. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.