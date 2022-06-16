C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 62,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.44. 158,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

